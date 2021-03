By Cillian Doyle.

A further 384 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland and no new deaths have been recorded.

In the South East,

Wexford has 17 new cases followed by 16 in Waterford.

Tipperary and Carlow both have less than 5 new cases each.

While Kilkenny has no new cases.

349 people with Covid-19 are being treated in hospital, of which 86 are in ICU.

The country’s 14-day incidence rate is 150.7 per 100,000 people.