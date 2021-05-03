By Cillian Doyle.

There are 453 new cases of Covid-19 and no new deaths.

The 5-day moving average is now 489.

129 people are in Irish hospitals with the virus with 40 in ICU.

As of May 1st, 1,591,888 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Ireland.

CEO of the HSE Paul Reid says the rollout is gaining momentum.

Great momentum on vaccinations. Almost 200K done last week (>200K when some data is uploaded). >44K done on Friday. >1.6M done in total. Over 788,000 done through April. Our revised plan will aim to continue momentum & work down through the ages with available supplies @HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) May 3, 2021