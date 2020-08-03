The Government will not offer any refunds on motor tax collected during the lockdown period for drivers who kept their vehicle off the road.

Over €360 million in tax was collected between March 1st to July 16th, according to the Irish Time.

Almost €295 million came from privately owned vehicles during a period when virtually all road travel, except for essential journeys, was stopped.

The decision was confirmed by Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan, who said motor tax receipts “are a significant contributor to exchequer finances and form part of the means of ensuring that Covid-19 supports can continue in the short term.”

Concessions

However, Social Democrats joint leader Catherine Murphy said that some concessions should be made to drivers, given their adherence to the public health advice.

Ms Murphy suggested the State consider refunds for specific groups, such as those over 70 years of age who cocooned in their homes, or those with a certain income or car size.

Motorists can only avail of a tax waiver if they declare their car off the road in advance, something which was not possible prior to the Covid-19 restrictions.