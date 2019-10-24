Beat is proud to present “No More Excuses”, a four-part podcast series examining sexual violence and sexual harassment in Ireland.

As part of the Government of Ireland’s No Excuses campaign, the podcast aims to highlight the prevalence of these issues in our communities and asks listeners to make “no more excuses” and put a stop to sexual violence and sexual harassment in Ireland.

Beat’s Michelle Heffernan attempts to understand this difficult subject by speaking to experts in the field, as well as interviewing real-life victims of sexual harassment and abuse. With a mix of heartbreaking personal stories, as well as informative testimonies, she helps us to understand the attitudes and actions that cause and permit sexual violence today.

Speaking about the podcast Michelle said “this is one of the most difficult subjects to address but one of the most important to talk about. Sexual violence and sexual harassment are happening every day in our communities and we need to understand them if we are going to act against them”.

Episodes will cover topics such as child sexual abuse, consent, legal definitions of harassment and sexual violence, sexual violence and men, as well as breaking down the best strategies advised to combat incidents of sexual violence.

Episode One is available to listen to below. Listener discretion is advised as the podcast will discuss sexual violence, sexual harassment and detail child sexual abuse.

It’s time to listen, learn and put a stop to sexual harassment and sexual violence in Ireland.