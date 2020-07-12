There have been no new deaths reported and 17 additional cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

That’s according to the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has now been a total of 1,746 COVID-19 and 25,628 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “This virus is still out there. It is still in people. It only needs the smallest window of opportunity to become a major problem once again.

“Please continue to protect yourself and others – watch out for symptoms, wash your hands and wear a face covering where appropriate. If you have any concern about symptoms, do not delay – isolate yourself and contact your GP immediately.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.