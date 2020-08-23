61 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland today.

There have been no additonal deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

It mean the death toll stands at 1,777, while there are now 27,969 cases of the virus in the country.

Of the cases notified today;

-30 are men / 30 are women

-67% are under 45 years of age

-23 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

-16 cases have been identified as community transmission

-39 in Dublin, 13 in Kildare and the remaining 9 cases are in Cork, Kerry, Laois, Limerick, Longford and Wicklow.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “I know that at times we can all feel powerless against COVID-19. But we are not.

“Each of us has a range of simple tools at our disposal – knowing the risks, washing our hands, not touching our faces, keeping physically distant, avoiding crowds, limiting visitors to our homes, and wearing a face covering.

“But the most powerful tool of all remains our solidarity with one another – by encouraging each other to stick with the basic measures and by continuing to act and adapt together we can suppress the transmission of this virus once again.”

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.