Two South East local authorities were among four nationally, that didn’t issue any fines for dog fouling last year.

The Department of Rural and Community Development, says none were handed out in Carlow, Tipperary, Cork City, Longford.

Over the course of 2018, over fifteen hundred on the spot fines were handed out to dog owners.

In Carlow, a fine for dog fouling hasn’t been issued since 2015.