There was no evidence of Garda vetting for 26 members of staff at a HSE-run hospital in Wexford.

It came to light following a HIQA inspection at St. John’s Community Hospital in Enniscorthy in May, which had looked at files of a sample of employees at the facility.

The report stated a manager at the hospital had contacted the HSE in a bid to tackle the issue.

23 out of 35 nursing homes inspected in the last few months were found to have been compliant with regulations.