There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has now been a total of 1,764 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have also been reported bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland to 25,881.

The virus is continuing to make its mark across the world with the state of Victoria in Australia recording a record number of fatalities linked with the disease in a single day.

It’s three and a half weeks into the region’s second enforced lockdown – with at least two more weeks to go before restrictions ease.

Meanwhile, in Hong Kong there have been more than 100 positive cases for the fifth day in a row and the Japanese capital Tokyo recorded more than 200 cases yesterday.

Iraq plans to enforce a 10 day curfew around the Islamic festival Eid in an effort to slow the spread of the disease where there are more than 2,000 positive tests a day.

Across the world, the US remains the most infected country, and its number of deaths is more than 146,000.