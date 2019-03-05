Nine Irish citizens named on Forbes billionaires' list

Nine Irish citizens have been named on the Forbes billionaires’ list.

The nine men are (by Forbes count) among the 2,153 billionaires in the world.

They are:

Pallonji Mistry, $15bn (€13.28bn), #79 on the list

John Graken, $6.9bn (€6.1bn), #215

Denis O’Brien, $4bn (€3.5bn), #504

John Dorrance III, $2.6bn (€2.3bn), #877

John Collison, $2.1bn (€1.85bn), #1116

Patrick Collison, $2.1bn (€1.85bn), #1116

Dermot Desmond, $1.9bn (€1.68bn), #1227

John Armitage, $1.3bn (€1.15bn), #1717

Eugene Murtagh, $1.3bn (€1.15bn), #1717

Pallonji Mistry, 89, is described by Forbes as a “reclusive tycoon”.

The Indian-born billionaire controls the 154-year-old engineering and construction firm Shapoorji Pallonji Group which is headquartered in Mumbai.

Pallonji Mistry

John Graken is the founder and owner of Lone Star Funds, a provate equity firm that focuses on real estate investment. It is based in Dallas.

According to Forbes, Graken renounced his US citizenship for tax purposes in the 90s and took Irish citizenship.

Mobile phone network provider Denis O’Brien runs and owns 94% of Digicel.

Denis O’Brien

Forbes says he has investments in media, healthcare and the PGA Catalunya and Quinta do Lago resorts on the Iberian peninsula.

The fourth wealthiest Irish citizen on the Forbes list is John Dorrance, III – an heir to the Campbell’s Soup fortune.

The American-born businessman sold his stake in the company and came to Ireland in the mid-90s. He currently lives in Dublin.

Brothers John and Partick Collison are tied on the list, ranking at 1116.

The pair co-founded Stripe, a payment processing software company that allows people to receive payment over the Internet.

Partick and John Collison

The Limerick brothers came up with the idea for the company while studying in Boston’s Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

John, 28, is currently the company’s President while Patrick, 30, is the CEO.

Starting his career in Citibank, number 1227 on the list Dermot Desmond founded NCB Stockbrokers in 1981.

He sold it in 1994 and used the profits to start International Investment & Underwriting, a private equity firm.

Dermot Desmond

The 68-year-old also has stakes in Scottish club Celtic.

London-born John Armitage a hedge fund firm manager with a net-worth of €1.15bn.

He is co-founder and chief investment officer of Egerton Capital.

He was ranked at 23 in Forbes ‘Highest-Earning Hedge Fund Managers 2018’ list. In 2018 he changed his citizenship to Irish.

Eugene Murtagh features on the billionaires’ list for the first time this year.

The 76-year-old entrepreneur is the founder of building materials manufacturer Kingspan Group.

He stepped down as CEO in 2005 but is still chairman of the board.

Forbes says Murtagh’s company has “grown through acquisitions and has 100 manufacturing facilities in some 70 countries, with revenue of $4.4bn in 2017”.

Elsewhere on the list, Kylie Jenner was named the world’s youngest billionaire.

Kylie Jenner

The cosmetics entrepreneur and reality star has broken into the Forbes billionaires’ list at the age of just 21.

Sitting at the top of the list is Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with value of $131bn (€116bn).

Bezos tops the list for the second year in a row followed by Bill Gates ($96.5bn [€85.36]).

US President Donald Trump also features on the list, with a net worth of $3.1bn (2.74bn).

Trump became the first billionaire president in January 2017 and comes in on the list at joint-715 – up from being the 766th-richest person in the world last year.

Find the full Forbes billionaires’ list here.

Share it:













Don't Miss