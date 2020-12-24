By Digital Desk Staff

Nine people face extradition to the UK and Poland after a major Garda operation executed nine European arrest warrants across the country this week.

The arrests were carried out between Monday and Wednesday by gardaí from the Garda Extradition Unit and Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI).

Arrests took place in Wexford, Galway, Mullingar, Longford, Naas and Dublin.

Offences for which the arrests were made include fraud, perverting the course of justice, immigration offences, sexual offences, false imprisonment and drugs offences.

Detective Superintendent Michael J Mullen said “the significant arrests over the last two days, coordinated by detectives attached to organised and serious crime, supported by local members across the country, represents our ongoing commitment to ensuring persons wanted on international arrest warrants are brought to justice.”

The arrest warrants were issued from different authorities and refer to the following:

The arrest of a 52-year-old man in Wexford, wanted for fraud offences in Poland.

The arrest of a 43-year-old man in Galway, wanted for perjury and perverting the course of justice in the UK.

The arrest of a 35-year-old woman in Mullingar, wanted for immigration offences in the UK.

The arrest of a 63-year-old man in Longford, wanted for sexual offences in the UK.

The arrest of a 39-year-old man in Naas, Kildare wanted for false imprisonment and drugs offences in Poland.

The arrest of a 28-year-old man in Dublin, wanted for assault and drugs offences in the UK.

The arrest of a 32-year-old man in Dublin, wanted for participation in a criminal organisation and fraud offences in the UK.

The arrest of a 42-year-old woman in Dundalk, Louth wanted for drugs offences in the UK.

The arrest of a 46-year-old man in Dublin, wanted for hi-jacking, assault and criminal damage in the UK.

All those arrested have since appeared before the High Court and are currently remanded to reappear before the High Court on January 8th.