The Department of Health have been informed of nine deaths that are related to Covid 19 today.

However, eight of those deaths are late notifications, taking place in April, May and June

Seven further cases have also been confirmed, bringing the total to 25,826 confirmed cases in the country.

There have been 1,763 deaths related to coronavirus in Ireland.

However Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said the virus has stablised in the last 10 days.

He confirmed the reproductive rate has fallen to somewhere between 1 and 1.4.