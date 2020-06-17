Nine people have been arrested and more than 60 searches carried out in a garda operation.

The searches were carried out in Limerick, Clare and Tipperary today.

As part of Operation Coronation, in excess of 170 members of the gardaí – supported by a number of other units – commenced a search operation at more 60 premises at 6am in the three counties.

Operation Coronation was established to target organised criminality in Limerick city and its environs.

Gardaí said the operation “is targeting organised extended criminality, drug trafficking and the financial returns achieved from this type of activity through money laundering.”

They said that nine people are in custody in relation to this operation.

Gardaí said the operation is part of the Limerick Divisional crime strategy and a central plank of the Divisional Policing Plan targeting organised crime.

Gardaí were supported by the Criminal Assets Bureau, Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Emergency Response Unit, the Armed Response Unit and Regional Dog Unit.