Nightclubs and late bars won’t be getting back to normal trade under the draft guidelines for pubs.

The document indicates there’ll be no time limit on sittings where two metres can be maintained.

But customers will have to be off the premises by half past eleven.

Donal O’Keeffe, chief executive of the Licenced Vintners’ Associaton, says the new measures will be tough – but they’ll do whatever it takes.