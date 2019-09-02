Nicky Byrne has posted an emotional farewell to Westlife’s Twenty Tour in his newest Instagram.

The band bid farewell to their reunion tour, after taking on 50 shows, spanning over both hemispheres, over the space of five months and performing to nearly 600,000 people.

The tour marked 20 years of Westlife, but the former radio DJ was quick to point out that it wasn’t just the band that make the magic happen.

In the post, he thanked everyone from the creative directors to the lighting guys, stylists, wardrobe, musicians, caterers, sound guys, truckers, pilots and security team.

He went on to say giving up his 2FM radio show after five years to embark on this adventure was always going to be bittersweet but celebrating 20 years of Westlife was something quite remarkable.

The reunion has also been an incredible experience for his family and wife Georgina, who got to witness their dad on stage night after night.

Nothing can ever surpass seeing the joy on my kids faces looking up at their Dad on stage doing my thing, that memory will be forever etched in my heart

He left his final thank you to his bandmates, calling them his ‘brothers from another mother’.

“If Carlsberg did bandmates,” he said.

It’s been fun – it’s been gruelling but it’s been fun!

It’s been everything we’d hoped it would be and way more

“Well done boys – we rocked the shit outta that” be proud.”