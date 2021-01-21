By Press Association

Northern Ireland’s Covid-19 lockdown restrictions could be extended to March 5th.

Stormont health minister Robin Swann has proposed the step to help drive down case numbers, it is understood.

It comes as a further 21 people who tested positive for Covid-19 in the region have died.

Another 732 new cases of the virus have been detected, according to Department of Health figures.

There are 806 Covid-positive patients in hospitals, with 70 in intensive care units (ICU). 96 per cent of hospital beds are occupied, with just 33 ICU beds available.

While the rocketing tally of new case numbers has begun to ease off, struggling hospitals are expected to face even greater pressures by this weekend due to the lag between infection and serious illness developing.

On Wednesday, Mr Swann warned against premature easing of Covid-19 curbs, adding this is “not the time to open any floodgates”.

Extended

Ministerial colleagues at the Executive in Belfast are now meeting to discuss the advice.

An extended lockdown closing non-essential retailers, keeping schools shut to most pupils and encouraging employees to work from home began after Christmas.

Family gatherings are prohibited and police enforcement has been stepped up.

The lockdown was originally expected to last for six weeks from December 26th.

Meanwhile, more than 100 military staff will support the health service in Northern Ireland, including at the Nightingale surge facility at Belfast’s City Hospital, a health trust chief has said.

While the use of soldiers has sparked rows in the Stormont Executive in the past, Sinn Féin said it would not rule out any measures that can help save lives.

This is another group of highly-trained individuals that will support my staff

Dr Cathy Jack, chief executive of the Belfast Health Trust, told a Stormont committee they will work under trust management.

“Throughout this pandemic, retirees, students and volunteers have all come in to help us and we have welcomed them,” she told MLAs.

“This is another group of highly-trained individuals that will support my staff to support the patients and deliver the care they need and I welcome this.

“They are band four equivalent staff, they are medically trained technicians able to take blood, and they will be working under our normal management structures.

“For me in Belfast, they will be focusing on helping to support the regional Nightingale.”