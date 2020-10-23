A former President of Co. Carlow has made history by becoming the first member of the Co. Carlow Football Club in 1873, to be elected President of the Irish Rugby Football Union.

Des Kavanagh leaded Co. Carlow in 2000 to 200 when the club was promoted to the All Ireland League, he was also President of Leinster Rugby in 2008/’09 when they won their first Heineken Cup.

The new President has represented Leinster Youth Rugby for many years and is the first representative of Youth Rugby to be election President of the Union.