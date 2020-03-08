An Australian newspaper has printed eight extra pages to be used as toilet paper after coronavirus fears prompted customers to bulk buy supplies.

The NT News are printing eight extra blank pages with handy cut lines for people to use in an emergency.

Meanwhile shoppers in the country are being urged not to ‘panic-buy’ after a row over toilet paper in Sydney turned violent.

Fears over the coronavirus outbreak have prompted shops to sell out.

Two women were charged with affray after video footage showed a group fighting for loo roll in a supermarket aisle.