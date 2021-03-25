By Dean Egan.

New Zealand is introducing paid leave for couples who experience a miscarriage or still birth.

It will become the first country in the world to introduce such a measure.

Advocates say it allows people to grieve and helps to end the stigma surrounding miscarriage and stillbirth.

The legislation would allow three days leave.

Employers in New Zealand had already been required to provide paid leave in the event of a stillbirth, when a fetus is lost after 20 weeks or more.

The new legislation will expand that leave to anyone who loses a pregnancy at any point, removing any ambiguity.

The measure is expected to become law in the coming weeks.