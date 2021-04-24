Photo thanks to Fiachra Ó Céilleachair.

By Cillian Doyle.

Waterford is the home to a new walk-in Covid-19 test centre.

The clinic has just opened this morning (Saturday, April 24th) and will stay open for one week from 10am until 6pm.

Serving Waterford, Tramore and surrounding areas, the new facility is located at Kilcohan, Waterford (Eircode X91 EY73).

The new facility will operate in parallel, on the same complex, to the existing drive-through/by referral C19 Testing Centre in Waterford.

The clinic offers free Covid-19 tests with no appointments necessary for those who do not have any symptoms of the virus.

The centre is part of the HSE’s enhanced testing for local communities.

A new @HSELive “walk-in no appointment necessary” C19 test centre facility in #Waterford is open from today Saturday 10am-6pm and at those times for the next 7 days – see: https://t.co/ADubjDOdAr pic.twitter.com/CLzY3VoUTC — HSE/South East Community Healthcare (@SouthEastCH) April 24, 2021

While another centre will open from Tuesday operating at the former Castlebrand Factory, Tyone, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary from 8.30am until 6.30pm for 7 days.

Speaking to Beat News, Director of Public Health for the South East Dr Carmel Mullaney explains more:

“There is a walk-in facility where no appointment is necessary where you can self-refer for a test on condition that you don’t currently have symptoms and that you are over 16 years of age – it’s geared towards people who don’t have symptoms but might have concerns for some other reason.”

It will be confirmed if the service is being extended in the coming days.