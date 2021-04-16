By Cillian Doyle.

The HSE has confirmed additional walk-in Covid-19 test centres will open in Dublin and Tipperary later this week.

The new South East location will be in Cahir, Co Tipperary, located at the Cahir Primary Care Centre, Cashel Rd, with no appointments necessary.

The centres are being established as part of the HSE’s enhanced testing for local communities.

It will be open from 11am to 7pm on Saturday 17th of April until to Wednesday 21st of April.

Residents within 20-25 kilometres of Cahir – i.e. including Cashel, Clonmel and Tipperary Town will be able to avail od the a free test.

The walk-in test centre currently in operation in Waterford City at College Street Campus will remain open until 7pm this evening.

