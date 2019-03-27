A new two-day festival has been announced for Kildare this August – The Playing Fields.

The Playing Fields have announced headliners The Stunning and The 4 of Us for their debut festival weekend which takes place on 24 and 25 August 2019 at Clane GAA Grounds, Co. Kildare.

They will be joined by The Frank and Walters, Jerry Fish, Declan O’Rourke, Tipp duo The 2 Johnnies and Dublin Gospel Choir with more to be announced on www.theplayingfields.ie over the coming weeks.

A limited number of Early Bird tickets will go on sale Friday 29 March at 9am from www.eventbrite.ie.

The Stunning headline the festival on Saturday 24 August following a brilliant 2018 which saw the band release a number one album “Twice Around the World”, two singles which burnt up the radio and a host of sold out shows and headline slots at festivals.

Joining The Stunning on Saturday 24 August 2019 are The Frank and Walters and Jerry Fish.

One of Ireland’s most recognisable alternative rock bands, The Frank and Walters continue to sell out venues across the UK, Europe and the US, and their records, both new and classic, sell worldwide. Jerry Fish, who has released a catalogue of hits from his multi platinum selling albums, also brings his famously energetic performance to The Playing Fields stage.

Northern Irish legends The 4 Of Us are set to headline The Playing Fields on Sunday 25 August. They were recently listed No.7 in TV3’s ‘Top 10 Best Irish Bands Of All Time’ and the Murphy brothers have notched up an enviable catalogue of timeless songs, including six top 20 Irish charting albums.

Declan O’Rourke, The 2 Johnnies and the Dublin Gospel Choir will also take to The Playing Fields festival stage along with headliners The 4 Of Us on Sunday 25 August.

Declan O’Rourke, a dynamic performer, is a highly successful multi-platinum selling Irish artist who has released 5 hugely successful albums and performs sold-out tours across the country and abroad.

Tipp duo, The 2 Johnnies who are best known for their comedy sketches and songs about all things Irish are not to be missed – they’ve racked up over 8 million views on their YouTube channel, with every episode of their podcast going to No.1 in the Irish charts and sold out shows around the country.

The Dublin Gospel Choir will also uplift and energise with powerful voices and rich harmonies sure to raise the roof and leave their audiences shouting for more.

The Playing Fields takes place on 24 and 25 August 2019 at Clane GAA Grounds, Co. Kildare (Subject to licence).

A limited number of Early Bird tickets from €39.50 (One Day Ticket) and €69.50 (Two Day Weekend Ticket) will go on sale Friday 29 March at 9am from www.eventbrite.ie.

Additional charges may apply.

