7 new South East TDs take their seats in Leinster House today as the 33rd Dail meets for the first time.

Carlow Kilkenny

Jennifer Murnane O’Connor (FF)

Malcolm Noonan (GP)

Waterford

Matt Shanahan (IND)

Marc O’Cathasaigh (GP)

Wexford

Verona Murphy (IND)

Johnny Myten (SF)

Tipperary

Martin Browne (SF)

Either Fianna Fáil’s Seán O’Fearghail or Independent Denis Naughten will be elected Ceann Comhairle.

Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil have both appointed negotiating teams to try to form a government.