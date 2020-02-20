7 new South East TDs take their seats in Leinster House today as the 33rd Dail meets for the first time.
Carlow Kilkenny
- Jennifer Murnane O’Connor (FF)
- Malcolm Noonan (GP)
Waterford
- Matt Shanahan (IND)
- Marc O’Cathasaigh (GP)
Wexford
- Verona Murphy (IND)
- Johnny Myten (SF)
Tipperary
- Martin Browne (SF)
Either Fianna Fáil’s Seán O’Fearghail or Independent Denis Naughten will be elected Ceann Comhairle.
Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil have both appointed negotiating teams to try to form a government.