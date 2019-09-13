A new smoke alarm system, which is much more effective in waking up children than traditional beeping alarms, will soon be available to property owners.

That’s after a study found that almost three-quarters of kids sleep through your traditional smoke alarm.

The study carried out on more than 600 children, co-authored by Irish professor Niamh Nic Daéid, found that the majority of children continued to slumber as the alarm went off.

The study was shown on last night’s Watchdog Live programme on British television.

However, a new system, which plays low-frequency, intermittent alarm, wakes over 75% of children.

Professor Nic Daéid is now looking to develop new devices that use the more effective alarm, and link to existing alarms.