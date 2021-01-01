New figures released by the HSE last night show that New Ross in Wexford has the highest incidence rate in Ireland with 998.6 per 100 thousand population.

This represented 277 cases of Covid in the New Ross local electoral area between 15th and 28th of December.

Last night, Wexford recorded the highest case figure in the South East with 58.

16 patients with confirmed Covid-19 were being treated at Wexford General Hospital last night with one suspected case also at the hospital.

Two people are currently being treated in the critical care unit