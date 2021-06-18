New research shows that professionals who are black are less likely to get a pay rise than colleagues who are white.

The race divide is being exposed this morning in research from recruitment agency Robert Walters Ireland.

This study of Diversity & Inclusion in the Workplace of over 7,500 professionals across the UK & Ireland, reveals a big divide between the races when it comes to pay and conditions.

The survey reveals 42% of black professionals in Ireland do NOT receive a pay increase after negotiation – double the number of white professionals.

An overwhelming 41% of black professionals claim that there is a distinct lack of opportunities made available to them.

Compared to white workers, three times the number of black, and two times the number of Asian professionals state that lack of representation holds them back.

As a result, a third of black professionals state that their career expectations are not being met by their employer.