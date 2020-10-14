The majority of Covid-19 infections could be missed due to poor testing techniques.

New Irish research has examined the methods staff carry out to detect the virus.

This study by researchers at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin found the success rate of swabbing was just over 38%.

The testing technique of 229 staff members at an academic centre were assessed and it was discovered that the method was poor.

Researches say this inaccurate collection could contribute to a high false negative rate of Covid-19.

The angle and length of insertion were significantly different between those who were successful and those who were not.

It also found doctors were more accurate at swabbing than nurses and non-healthcare professionals.