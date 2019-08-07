New report encouraging older workers to upskill 07 August 2019

41% of people aged between 50 and 59 who are employed have the equivalent of a Leaving Cert or less. A new report from the training body Solas shows the numbers of people in that age bracket in the workforce has increased by 5% in the last decade to 425,000. It is encouraging older workers to upskill and use the supports that are available. Solas Research Manager, Joan McNaboe, says there are options out there for workers and for employers to look at. "Solas itself, as a further education authority, has a suite of education training courses that would be available for upskilling and reskilling," said Ms McNaboe. "I also think employers may need to be looking at flexible working. "We talk about this a lot for women, but I think it's another thing that we need to be thinking about for older workers so they can stay on in the workforce for longer if they so wish."