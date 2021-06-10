A large remote working hub is opening outside Gorey in Co Wexford.

200 people will be able to work in the facility and is the first of four planned in the county.

The company behind the development is looking at establishing more remote offices in Waterford, as well as Westmeath, Cork, Sligo and Kerry.

Chairman of My Home Office Space, Gerard Fitzgerald, says they will be top quality office spaces.

“It has to be a Grade A, state-of-the-art-office space.

“We’re also attracting international companies to make use of the hubs, from four to five people, up to maybe 30”