The National Public Health Emergency Team is to issue new recommendations to hospitals and nursing homes to stop the spread of Covid-19, after the country’s worst day for deaths and new cases.

The virus has claimed a further 17 lives, bringing the death toll to 71, while 325 new cases have been confirmed.

There are now 3,235 diagnosed cases in the country, a quarter of which involve healthcare workers.

Senior health officials are becoming increasingly worried about clusters emerging in nursing homes.

Health Minister Simon Harris says a number of measures are to be taken to deal with the outbreaks in nursing homes.

“It basically involves providing more personal protective equipment to the nursing home sector,” he said.

“Looking at maybe health checks for our staff so we can detect if they’re not feeling well and help them quickly.

“Also things like asking Hiqa, who is the regulator of the nursing homes, to kind of risk assess our various nursing homes see who might be in need of most support.

“And also setting up outbreak teams, public health teams, that can into to a nursing home or residential institution and provide a bit of support.”