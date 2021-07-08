By Dean Egan.

The management and staff of University Hospital Waterford have confirmed the completion and opening of the new Mortuary facility on the grounds of the hospital.

The new building and multi-faith facility was designed by CJ Falconer and Associates and was constructed by Wexford based company Mythen.

This new purpose-built mortuary facility will ensure dignity for the deceased and will provide an enhanced environment for the bereaved and an improved working space for hospital staff.

Work commenced on the new mortuary in January 2020 and concluded in June 2021.

From a Pathology perspective the facility comprises of an integrated post-mortem room as well as a separate specialist forensic post-mortem room which will facilitate clinical requirements including a raised viewing room for forensic and education purposes.

Grace Rothwell, General Manager of University Hospital Waterford, announced the opening:

“The opening of this new purpose-built facility for University Hospital Waterford will provide an improved environment for all who are bereaved as well as a better working environment for staff. This new facility will greatly support the hospital in providing this essential service to the public and the community.”