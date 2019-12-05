Scientists have developed a contraceptive pill that women only need to take once a month.

The gelatine capsule is designed to sit in the stomach for weeks, slowly releasing the hormones required to prevent a pregnancy.

The US research team, funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, hope human trials can begin within a few years.

The traditional contraceptive pill for women is to be taken everyday, some for twenty-one consecutive days with a seven day break and some are to be taken continuously with no break.

While many women rely on the traditional pill, the newly-developed pill would appear to suit those who tend to forget to take theirs regularly, which usually results in upsetting the menstrual cycle.