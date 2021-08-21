We are asking players specifically in Dublin and Waterford to check their tickets very carefullyA National Lottery spokesperson said: “If you are the lucky ticket holder from Waterford, we ask you to sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize. “As with any prize win over €1 million, it is important that we inform the winning retailer and of course to give the winning ticket holder the time and space they need to let this amazing win to sink in.”
New millionaire in Waterford after Friday night draw
21 August 2021
There are brand-new millionaires in both Dublin and Waterford this morning after two EuroMillions players each won €1 million last night. There were two ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ winning raffle codes in Friday night’s EuroMillions draw, both worth €1,005,000. The winning codes are I-LLV-87429 and I-LLV-10793. The player from Dublin purchased their winning tickets online, while the National Lottery expects to announce the location of the winning store in Waterford on Sunday morning.