By Dean Egan.

A brand new dating show is looking for singletons in the South East to sign up.

“The Love Experiment” is coming to Irish television screens and producers are looking for people to take part.

The show is said to focus on human connections and will see two strangers meet and ask each other a series of questions that scientific studies suggest ‘could see them meet their perfect partner’, according to the Irish Daily Mail.

Questions will be broken down into three separate sets, each set gradually becoming more personal.

If you’re interested in taking part, you can email [email protected]