New laser speed guns being used by Gardaí can clock speeding motorists from a distance of up to 1.2km away.

Gardaí in Carlow, Kilkenny, Kildare and Dublin have so far been trained in the new devices.

The TruCam II laser guns are able to detect the speed of vehicles even before the driver can see the Garda.

It has the maximum measurement distance of 1,200km – and is suited to long stretches of road, such as motorways.