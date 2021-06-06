Photo Credit: Wexford Garda Division Facebook

By Cillian Doyle.

Gardaí in Wexford are encouraging people to drop by for an informal chat.

It comes as a new Chatting Bench has been set up in St. Peter’s Square, with benches to come to Gorey, New Ross and Enniscorthy.

A Garda will be present at certain times, where people can swing by for a chinwag.

Taking influence from Wicklow, Wexford Gardaí will post a time schedule on their Facebook page with one Garda present for one hour, four days a week.

Speaking to Beat News, Wexford Sgt. Denis Murphy explains more:

“Since the pandemic began, we were coming up with initiatives to become involved with our local community.”

“Really to help elderly and lonely people who may be struggling with the pandemic.”

“The bench forms part of our National Strategic Plan in terms of diversity and integration.”