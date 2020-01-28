A deal is being finalised with a new ferry operator to run sailings from Wexford to destinations in Europe.

The new routes will run numerous times each week from Rosslare Europort.

Iarnród Eireann, the company that operates the port, are said to be in the final stages of talks to agree the deal.

Beat news understands the parent company are also in talks with a separate company in the hope of introducing even more sailings from Rosslare in the near future.

Speaking to Beat news, Rosslare Independent Councillor, Ger Carthy says the official announcement is imminent.

“A new operator will sail out of Rosslare Europort a number of days every week to destinations in Europe. It increases capacity and any boost for the port and indeed the wider South East community, is good news.”