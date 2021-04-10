Every year in Ireland an estimated 19,000 people acquire a brain injury, resulting in life-altering, dramatic change.

That’s according to Acquired Brain Injury Ireland, who have opened up Waterford’s first dedicated neuro-rehabilitations residential service.

This week, Cloch Cara, a new dedicated Community Neuro-Rehabilitation Residential Service for brain injury survivors, has been opened in Waterford Acquired Brain Injury Ireland.

The custom-built service is the first of its kind in Waterford City, and was funded by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage under the Waterford City and County Council Capital Assistance Scheme

Speaking to Beat News, Aoife Lucey from Acquired Brain Injury Ireland explains more about the facility.

“The building itself has been completely fashioned to suit the needs of those living in it.

“It has a beautiful garden, there’s a quiet room, there’s an activity room, there’s a high support room with a hoist, it’s fully wheelchair accessible and it’s on one level.

“All those things are parts of living in a house like this that make life as easy as possible.”

‘The custom-made facility is located at The Paddocks in Williamstown, and Lucey says it couldn’t be better situated.

“One of the key criteria went the whole development is being created was that is would have that dual function.

“That it would enable privacy but also meld very carefully as part of the community that already exists, and that they can live comfortably and confidently as part of the community there in Waterford City.”