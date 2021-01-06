A new database of female contributors for broadcast media has been launched by Women on Air.

The organisation campaigns for greater gender balance on programmes.

The initiative, launched to coincide with today’s Nollaig na mBan, has been welcomed by Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin.

The minister encouraged women to join the database, which includes former President of Ireland Mary McAleese, pharmacist and former TD Kate O’Connell and designer Sonya Lennon.

She also appealed to media outlets to increase their number of female contributors.