The Department of Health have confirmed there have been 164 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country.

It takes the total to 28,363*, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

10 of these have been in Tipperary, 8 in Carlow, 6 in Waterford, while cases in Kilkenny have also been reported, however the HSPC hasn’t confirmed a specific number.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health:

“We have seen a significant number of cases in Dublin, Kildare, Tipperary, Limerick, Cork and Carlow over the past number of days.

“I would urge people everywhere to follow the public health advice and reduce mixing of households where at all possible.”

====

26 new potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations at pubs or restaurants have been identified by gardai.

In all these cases, Gardaí found customers drinking alcohol, but no evidence of food being consumed and no evidence of receipts to show that food had been sold.

It means the total number of potential breaches since Operation Navigation began is now 165.

Gardai say they have continued to find widespread compliance by licensed premises with the public health regulations.