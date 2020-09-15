Taoiseach Micheál Martin has announced a raft of new COVID-19 measures in a medium-term plan to deal with COVID-19.

Here are the main points:

The plan will come into effect at midnight on Tuesday, Sept 15.

Ireland to implement a traffic light system for international travel.

Five COVID levels to be introduced. 5 being the highest alert and 1 being the lowest.

Micheál Martin says that all counties are currently at Level 2 under the new roadmap for the next three weeks. A “collective effort” is required to get to Level 1.

The government is also adopting the European Commission’s new traffic light system for foreign travel.

Introduction of a winter Budget Plan of €600 million, an eight-fold increase on last winter.

Dublin pubs that don’t serve food will not reopen.

Under the current Level 2:

Spectator sport is returning under the plan, with some small theatre and musical events also getting the green light.

Visitors from one other household only or up to 6 visitors from 2 other households or 3 other households. This will be determined by the prevailing public health advice for the county or other defined geographical area.

Members of different households can continue to meet socially in other settings up to 6 people indoors, 15 outdoors from 1, 2 or 3 other households. This will be determined by the prevailing public health advice for the county or other defined geographical area.

Up to 50 people can attend a wedding ceremony and reception.

Up to 100 patrons are permitted for the majority of organised outdoor venues.

Up to 200 patrons for outdoor stadia or other fixed outdoor venues with a minimum accredited capacity of 5,000.

For very large purpose-built event facilities (for example stadia, auditoriums, conference or event centres) specific guidance will be developed with the relevant sectors to take account of size and different conditions for larger events.

Up to 50 mourners can attend a funeral.

Wet pubs to open with protective measures in place (for example physical distancing, table service only, cleaning regimes, noise controls). Maximum numbers in bars linked to capacity of the establishment – taking account of public health advice. Wet pubs won’t open in Dublin.

Nightclubs, discos and casinos will remain closed.

Work from home if possible.

Capacity will be limited on public transport based on public health advice at the time.

Those aged 70 years and over and the medically vulnerable should exercise judgement regarding the extent to which they engage with others and in activities outside home.