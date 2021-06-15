€16 million is being invested in Bus Eireann’s expressway coach service.
That includes 30 coaches for use nationwide and a new contactless ticketing system.
The first will come into operation in Waterford today, while the new fleet will be also be deployed in Cork, Galway, Limerick, Stranorlar and Sligo.
CEO of Bus Eireann Stephen Kent says it’s a major investment:
“After 15 months after difficult Covid time – today we are introducing 30 new state of the art couches into to our expressway fleet”
“We are also investing in ticketing technology so that means people can pay by contactless payment and guarantee a seat.”