By Joleen Murphy

The new 2nd permanent Cath Lab to be constructed at University Hospital Waterford will have both interventional and diagnostic capabilities.

That’s according to Fine Gael senator John Cummins who was in talks with CEO of the South West Hospital Group.

This development is contrary to reports which circulated recently that the hospital would provide diagnostic services only.

Speaking to Beat John Cummins outlines what change the region can expect in the coming months.

“We are expecting the second permanent Cath Lab on the grounds of the University Hospital Waterford to commence before the end of this quarter.

“Hospital management has confirmed to Oireachtas members that the service with the single lab at the moment is due to expand to an 8 to 8, 7 days-a-week service.”

“We know there was some confusion surrounding this with some people believing it would only have diagnostic capabilities.

“But yesterday it was confirmed that it will have full interventional capabilities and I felt it was very important to bring clarity to it, for the people of Waterford and the South East.”