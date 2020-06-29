Cabinet Ministers are meeting this afternoon in their new roles.
After a new government was appointed over the weekend they will be updated on the state of play of Covid-19.
While the state of the economy and the cost of the wage supports will be discussed.
The new Seanad will also meet for the first time this afternoon.
The new Cabinet in full:
- Micheál Martin, Taoiseach
- Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste and Minister for Jobs
- Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Finance
- Michael McGrath, Minister for Public Expenditure
- Simon Coveney, Minister for Foreign Affairs
- Éamon Ryan, Minister for Transport, Communication Networks and Climate Change
- Helen McEntee, Minister for Justice
- Catherine Martin, Minister for Culture, Arts, Media, Tourism and Sport
- Barry Cowen, Minister for Agriculture
- Heather Humphreys, Minister for Social Protection and Rural Affairs
- Roderic O’Gorman, Minister for Equality, Children, Integration and Disability
- Darragh O’Brien, Minister for Housing
- Simon Harris, Higher Education, Innovation and Science
- Stephen Donnelly, Minister For Health
- Norma Foley, Minister for Education
- Super Junior Minister: Dara Calleary, Chief Whip
- Super Junior Minister: Senator Pippa Hackett, Agriculture with responsibility for Land Use and Biodiversity