New board established to oversee functions of HSE in bid to rebuild public trust

The Governance structure at the HSE has been overhauled in a bid to rebuild public trust in the service.

The newly established board has met for the first time today and will oversee the functions of the HSE and will answer to the Health Minister.

Two patient advocates will sit on the board which was recommended by the Scally report following the Cervical Check controversy.

“The challenge I think is to make sure that we deliver the best possible healthcare with the money available, that we focus on the patient – patient safety, patient experience – that we focus on staff as well who do amazing things every day,” said Chair of the Board Ciarán Devane.

The key priorities of the board include:

Developing and implementing an effective performance management and accountability system in the HSE;

Developing a plan for building public trust and confidence in the HSE and the wider health service;

Ensuring the HSE’s full support for and implementation of the Government’s programme of health reform as set out in the Sláintecare Implementation Plan.

The CEO of the HSE, Paul Reid, welcomed the formal establishment of the Board calling it an essential element of strengthening governance.

Paul Reid

“The implementation of the Slaintecare health reform plan will be a key focus for us as we pursue our objectives,” said Mr Reid.

“My top priorities as the Chief Executive of the HSE are: The delivery of quality and safe services; transitioning to a new model of integrated care and strengthening confidence and trust in the organisation.”

The HSE Board members are:

Ciarán Devane (Chairperson), Chief Executive of the British Council

Prof Deirdre Madden (Deputy Chairperson), Professor of Law at UCC and Chair of the Commission on Patient Safety and Quality Assurance

Fergus Finlay, former CEO of Barnardos

Tim Hynes, Group Chief Information Officer, AIB

Brendan Lenihan, former President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Ireland

Dr Sarah McLoughlin, Science and Communication Officer at Retina International, and patient advocate

Mark Molloy, Quantity Surveyor, member of the Expert Group on Tort Reform and Management of Clinical Negligence Claims and patient advocate

Aogán Ó Fearghail, former GAA President

Prof Fergus O’Kelly, Clinical Professor in General Practice and Family Medicine in Trinity College Dublin

Fiona Ross, Chair of CIE and Mental Health Ireland

Dr Yvonne Traynor, vice president of Regulatory & Scientific Affairs with Kerry Group