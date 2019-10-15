New Bill aims to stop gangs from using children to deal drugs 15 October 2019

File image Attempts to stop gangs from using children to deal drugs have been unveiled. Research has found kids as young as 8 are being used as runners in West Dublin. Fianna Fáil wants to introduce new laws to help protect young people. The party's spokesperson for National Drug Policy, John Curran, has prepared draft legislation to tackle the issue. The Bill will aim to make it a criminal offence to purchase drugs from a person under the age of 18 or to cause a child to be in procession of drugs for the intent of sale and supply. "At the beginning of the year, Blanchardstown Local Drug and Alcohol Task Force published research that many already knew to be the case: children as young as 8 were working as drug 'runners', with 10-year olds dealing drugs," said Mr Curran. "The use of minors in drug distribution networks is appealing because, due to their age, there are fewer criminal consequences if they are caught. "This Bill seeks to change that and in doing so, make it less attractive for those higher up the distribution chain from using young people in this manner." Mr Curran added: "I hope that the combined effect of these two new offences will be to protect young people against getting involved in the drug economy."