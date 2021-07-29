Waterford is set to benefit from a new adult Acute Mental Health Unit, after plans have been included in the government’s Capital Plan for 2021.

The new 50-bed facility is expected to be built on a greenfields side, and located on the campus of University Hospital Waterford.

“My expectations is that it will be on the campus, and there are several options under consideration” said Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People Mary Butler.

The Waterford Fianna Fáil deputy announced the news this morning, after months of campaigning for the new facility Suirside.

“It was also mean that – when the Department of Psychiatry are able to vacate their position – that will give added capacity to University Hospital Waterford for other uses.”

Deputy Butler also confirmed that a detailed design of the unit is expected by the end of the year.