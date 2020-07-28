A new 4km route, extending Dublin’s Luas Green Line from Broombridge to Finglas, has been revealed today by Transport Minister Eamon Ryan.

It will include four stops and a 600-vehicle park and ride at Charlestown, close to the M50.

A cycle and pedestrian path will also be built along most of the track, which is now up for public consultation.

Meanwhile eight new longer trams have been added today, that can each carry an extra 100 passengers.

The new extension connects communities such as Charlestown, Finglas Village, Finglas west, St Helena’s and Tolka Valley and the city centre.

It will be constructed mostly in grass track, while a cycle and pedestrian path will be constructed along much of the line.

The final stop at Charlestown, close to the M50 will include a 600-vehicle park and ride facility.

Submissions on the proposed route can be made on www.luasfinglas.ie where all details of Emerging Preferred Route are available.

Bigger trams

The first of eight brand-new Luas 55m trams was also announced today and seven more 55m trams are to be delivered in the coming months and all will be in passenger service by early 2021.

In addition, work on converting 26 existing 44m trams into 55m trams is now 50 per cent complete with 13 extended trams now in passenger service.

Speaking at the announcement of the new extension, Minister Ryan said:

“I am delighted to announce this consultation on the Emerging Preferred Route for Luas Finglas.

“I encourage the public and stakeholders to take part in this Public Consultation so we can deliver a major public transport improvement to Finglas and north Dublin.

“I’m also very pleased to see the first of eight new 55m Luas trams going into passenger service and to see that half of the 44m trams have now being extended.”

Meanwhile, Anne Graham from the National Transport Authority said: “The extension of the Luas to Finglas is a clear example of the kind of progress we are making in planning to invest in ambitious and exciting sustainable transport solutions.

“I believe that Luas has the potential to be transformative for this part of the city and will further enhance the area for people who live here, work here, or want to run a business here.”