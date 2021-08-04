By Dean Egan.
A 20-minute long colour video capturing the visit of President John F. Kennedy to New Ross in County Wexford in June 1963 is to be donated to the Kennedy Book and Research Archive at New Ross Library during the 2021 Kennedy Summer School.
The Kennedy Book and Research Archive was launched at New Ross Library by the Kennedy Summer in association with Wexford County Council in 2017 on the 100th anniversary of John F. Kennedy’s birth.
The collection contains items of unique interest, including a number of books written by John F. Kennedy before taking up political office, LIFE magazine from the 1960s, and other contemporary publications. The New Ross Standard from June of 1963, during President Kennedy’s official visit to Ireland and more.
The Kennedy family traces their roots back to Dunganstown in County Wexford when Patrick Kennedy, JFK’s great-grandfather left Ireland during the Great Famine in 1848.
The Kennedy Book and Research Archive is this year delighted to accept the Movie collection of Mrs. Peggy Walsh, Hoodsgrove, Rosbercon, New Ross.
Speaking of the movie, Chair of the Summer School Willie Keilthy said,
“Today we are privileged to have so many formats for collecting local historic and social events instantly on our smartphones. Back in the late 1950s and 1960s collecting such footage was limited to the standard film camera or the super 8 movie camera with sometimes waiting weeks to have them developed and then only available to a few.”
“Fortunately, Peggy Walsh now 98 years old was a keen photographer and videographer and back in the day made lots of short movies capturing the most important events of the day in New Ross including the visit of President Kennedy to the town, the last days of the New Ross Dublin Train Service, play at New Ross Golf Club and many others.”
“It is certain that this important local collection will serve to relate the social history of the town and surrounding district. We would like to thank Ann Larkin daughter of Peggy Walsh for providing this collection to the archive”