Nearly half a million euro was spent on Covid-19 information booklets, according to freedom of information files.

The Department of Health sent copies to every home in the country recently – two million in English and two million in Irish.

An Post delivered the English version for free, but postage for the Irish edition cost nearly €100,000.

TD Eamon Ó Cuiv’s criticising the Department of Health:

“There was a serious waste of money there.”

“They could have saved at least €100,000, even €130,000 by producing an Irish/English version and getting it delivered for free.”

“There’s serious questions to be answered by the Department for wasting that money.”